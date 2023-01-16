BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] gain 16.85% so far this year. What now?

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRSP] gained 1.39% or 0.1 points to close at $7.28 with a heavy trading volume of 541362 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that BrightSpire Capital Announces $0.20 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.15, the shares rose to $7.30 and dropped to $7.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRSP points out that the company has recorded -5.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 572.69K shares, BRSP reached to a volume of 541362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSP shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BrightSpire Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on BRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSpire Capital Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90.

Trading performance analysis for BRSP stock

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, BRSP shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.26 and a Gross Margin at +60.57. BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71.

An analysis of insider ownership at BrightSpire Capital Inc. [BRSP]

There are presently around $364 million, or 64.30% of BRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRSP stocks are: NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 9,414,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,820,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.21 million in BRSP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.55 million in BRSP stock with ownership of nearly -0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSpire Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSpire Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRSP] by around 5,774,444 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,321,939 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 40,967,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,063,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRSP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,866,766 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 806,544 shares during the same period.