BofA Securities slashes price target on Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] – find out why.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.45%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock.

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LADR stock dropped by -9.37%. The one-year Ladder Capital Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.49. The average equity rating for LADR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 124.28 million shares outstanding and 112.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.06K shares, LADR stock reached a trading volume of 535051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

LADR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, LADR shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ladder Capital Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +80.00. Ladder Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $819 million, or 61.30% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,005,816, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,368,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.34 million in LADR stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $48.26 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly -1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ladder Capital Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 4,270,042 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 6,160,273 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 63,836,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,266,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,672 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,232,110 shares during the same period.