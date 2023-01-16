BofA Securities lifts Royal Bank of Canada [RY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Bank of Canada [NYSE: RY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.39%. The company report on January 13, 2023 that RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces December sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and BlueBay Funds.

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”) today announced December mutual fund net redemptions of $1.1 billion. Long-term funds had net redemptions of $1.3 billion and money market funds had net sales of $168 million. Mutual fund assets under management decreased by 3.3 per cent.

Mutual fund sales results information is based on preliminary data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) and only include Canadian prospectus qualified mutual funds.

Over the last 12 months, RY stock dropped by -13.54%. The one-year Royal Bank of Canada stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.16. The average equity rating for RY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.76 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 884.52K shares, RY stock reached a trading volume of 728987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Bank of Canada [RY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RY shares is $106.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Bank of Canada shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Bank of Canada stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Bank of Canada is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 436.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for RY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.75.

RY Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Bank of Canada [RY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, RY shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.75, while it was recorded at 99.24 for the last single week of trading, and 97.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Bank of Canada Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Bank of Canada [RY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

RY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Bank of Canada go to 4.77%.