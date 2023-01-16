BioVie Inc. [BIVI] is -29.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ: BIVI] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, up 7.63%. The company report on December 29, 2022 that BioVie Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air a new interview BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

BioVie Inc. stock is now -29.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIVI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.93 and lowest of $5.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.38, which means current price is +14.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BIVI reached a trading volume of 518017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioVie Inc. [BIVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioVie Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc. is set at 1.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has BIVI stock performed recently?

BioVie Inc. [BIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, BIVI shares dropped by -41.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc. [BIVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BioVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for BioVie Inc. [BIVI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.10% of BIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: SWISSPARTNERS LTD. with ownership of 161,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.34% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 98,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in BIVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in BIVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in BioVie Inc. [NASDAQ:BIVI] by around 92,739 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 697,627 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 295,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIVI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,451 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,339 shares during the same period.