BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] fell -2.43% so far this year. What now?

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.02 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that BELLUS Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

– Initiated CALM Phase 3 program with topline data expected for CALM-1 and CALM-2 in the second half of 2024 and 2025, respectively -.

– Ended third quarter 2022 with US$364.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; Cash runway extended to the second half of 2025 and through expected topline results of both CALM-1 and CALM-2 trials -.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock is now -2.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLU Stock saw the intraday high of $8.04 and lowest of $7.725 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.69, which means current price is +9.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 572.46K shares, BLU reached a trading volume of 520138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61688.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has BLU stock performed recently?

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, BLU shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -462737.50. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445150.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.47.

BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Insider trade positions for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]

There are presently around $907 million, or 88.11% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,385,574, which is approximately 11.293% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,247,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.18 million in BLU stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $67.07 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly 111.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 25,792,123 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 9,108,653 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 78,134,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,034,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,312,723 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 477,315 shares during the same period.