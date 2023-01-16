Barclays lifts ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.90. The company report on January 10, 2023 that ProPetro Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter of 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its fourth quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 709471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for PUMP stock reached $1.25 billion, with 104.37 million shares outstanding and 96.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 709471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $14.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has PUMP stock performed recently?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.02. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

There are presently around $1,016 million, or 81.10% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,847,360, which is approximately 8.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,033,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.26 million in PUMP stocks shares; and THRC MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $68.71 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly -29.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 11,450,509 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 9,718,700 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 72,027,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,197,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,417 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,533 shares during the same period.