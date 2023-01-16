Autoliv Inc. [ALV] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $86

Autoliv Inc. [NYSE: ALV] closed the trading session at $80.34 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.68, while the highest price level was $80.35. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Invitation to Autoliv’s Q4, 2022 Earnings Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 685.66K shares, ALV reached to a volume of 720323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autoliv Inc. [ALV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALV shares is $90.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Autoliv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Autoliv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $90, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ALV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autoliv Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

ALV stock trade performance evaluation

Autoliv Inc. [ALV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, ALV shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Autoliv Inc. [ALV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.77, while it was recorded at 79.65 for the last single week of trading, and 77.49 for the last 200 days.

Autoliv Inc. [ALV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autoliv Inc. [ALV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.24 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Autoliv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54.

Autoliv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autoliv Inc. [ALV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autoliv Inc. go to 23.06%.

Autoliv Inc. [ALV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,333 million, or 63.60% of ALV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALV stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 6,298,508, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,703,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.55 million in ALV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $194.29 million in ALV stock with ownership of nearly -6.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Autoliv Inc. [NYSE:ALV] by around 5,708,518 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 3,681,573 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 32,102,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,492,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,616,626 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 297,804 shares during the same period.