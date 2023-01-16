Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Revenue clocked in at $514.70 million, up 11.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] price surged by 2.34 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Arlo Technologies to Present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that Matthew McRae, CEO, and Kurt Binder, CFO, will present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York.

A sum of 537536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 706.37K shares. Arlo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.94 and dropped to a low of $3.79 until finishing in the latest session at $3.93.

The one-year ARLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.63. The average equity rating for ARLO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arlo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ARLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

ARLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, ARLO shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arlo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.39 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14.

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 73.70% of ARLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,264,232, which is approximately 1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,090,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.86 million in ARLO stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $19.5 million in ARLO stock with ownership of nearly -1.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ARLO] by around 4,971,874 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,259,818 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 54,364,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,596,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,140 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 809,955 shares during the same period.