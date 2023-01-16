Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] is 5.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [NYSE: AIRC] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on January 5, 2023 that AIR Communities Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after the market closes. A live conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A sum of 750190 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 961.88K shares. Apartment Income REIT Corp. shares reached a high of $36.51 and dropped to a low of $36.01 until finishing in the latest session at $36.20.

The one-year AIRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.5. The average equity rating for AIRC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRC shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Apartment Income REIT Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $44 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Income REIT Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIRC in the course of the last twelve months was 262.20.

AIRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, AIRC shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.06, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 41.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apartment Income REIT Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.43. Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,482 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,701,941, which is approximately -0.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 21,082,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.17 million in AIRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $613.4 million in AIRC stock with ownership of nearly -3.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Income REIT Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. [NYSE:AIRC] by around 5,555,375 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 6,780,320 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 139,113,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,449,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 909,868 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,143 shares during the same period.