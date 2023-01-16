American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Stock trading around $158.87 per share: What’s Next?

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Missouri American Water to Invest Over $425 Million to Upgrade Water and Wastewater Systems This Year.

Missouri American Water is continuing to proactively invest in its water and wastewater systems statewide, with over $425 million in improvements planned in 2023. Projects include the replacement of aging water and wastewater pipes and treatment plant upgrades.

“The services we provide are critical to the health of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Our investments and operational expertise allow us to provide clean, safe, and reliable service that consistently meets or surpasses state and federal regulations for protecting human health and the environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, AWK stock dropped by -6.09%. The one-year American Water Works Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.67. The average equity rating for AWK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.99 billion, with 182.00 million shares outstanding and 180.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.58K shares, AWK stock reached a trading volume of 537742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $161.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $162 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

AWK Stock Performance Analysis:

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, AWK shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.26, while it was recorded at 159.78 for the last single week of trading, and 149.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Water Works Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.43 and a Gross Margin at +38.60. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.28%.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,262 million, or 89.00% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,489,085, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,530,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.7 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly 1.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 6,044,737 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 4,733,048 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 141,936,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,714,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,595 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 381,098 shares during the same period.