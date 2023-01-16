American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.60%. The company report on January 13, 2023 that American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings and other financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 16. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/ at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

Over the last 12 months, AEL stock rose by 8.51%. The one-year American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.94. The average equity rating for AEL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.98 billion, with 87.71 million shares outstanding and 84.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 694.96K shares, AEL stock reached a trading volume of 511826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $45.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $42 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $38, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on AEL stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEL shares from 43 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.85.

AEL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, AEL shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.37, while it was recorded at 46.42 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

AEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 26.81%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,887 million, or 99.80% of AEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEL stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 15,886,163, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,448,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.3 million in AEL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.44 million in AEL stock with ownership of nearly -5.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL] by around 2,689,151 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 6,805,952 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 73,785,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,280,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,338,693 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 207,676 shares during the same period.