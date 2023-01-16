Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] Stock trading around $1.87 per share: What’s Next?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] price surged by 2.19 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Publication of Data from Adaptimmune’s Completed Phase 1 Trial with Afami-cel in Nature Medicine Demonstrating an Acceptable Safety Profile and Encouraging Responses in Synovial Sarcoma.

-The response rate was 44% in patients with late-stage, metastatic synovial sarcoma after a single dose of afami-cel -.

– Based on these results, the Company initiated a Phase 2 trial with afami-cel for people with sarcoma, SPEARHEAD-1, and these data are being used to support a rolling BLA submission for approval -.

A sum of 534092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 530.31K shares. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares reached a high of $2.04 and dropped to a low of $1.75 until finishing in the latest session at $1.87.

The one-year ADAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.2. The average equity rating for ADAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ADAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

ADAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.43. With this latest performance, ADAP shares gained by 31.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8443, while it was recorded at 1.8510 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7357 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3183.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2570.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

ADAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 70.30% of ADAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38,974,185, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 17,082,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.94 million in ADAP stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $27.42 million in ADAP stock with ownership of nearly -4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ADAP] by around 1,844,835 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,630,434 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 109,384,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,860,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADAP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 737,177 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,297 shares during the same period.