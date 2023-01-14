For Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.00%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation of Neurology Center of New England in its Therapeutic Experience Program.

— Fifth Center of Excellence added in multi-center, company-sponsored, open label observational interventional trial to evaluate the impact of subjects’ adherence to PoNS® therapy for gait improvement in Multiple Sclerosis –.

Over the last 12 months, HSDT stock dropped by -92.83%. The one-year Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.38. The average equity rating for HSDT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.65 million, with 28.20 million shares outstanding and 26.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 789.23K shares, HSDT stock reached a trading volume of 3613822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

HSDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.00. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 41.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2848, while it was recorded at 0.3251 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0563 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.20% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 304,564, which is approximately 556.813% of the company’s market cap and around 4.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 255,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in HSDT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $27000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 390.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 700,545 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 87,662 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 28,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,521 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 87,554 shares during the same period.