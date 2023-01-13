Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain 29.61% so far this year. What now?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.97 at the close of the session, up 6.49%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Workhorse Group Provides Business Update.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Focused on Advancing Product Roadmap for W4 CC, W750, and W56 Vehicles.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock is now 29.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WKHS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.97 and lowest of $1.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.39, which means current price is +32.21% from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 2918436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.60. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1076, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8793 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $104 million, or 34.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,357,290, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,633,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.01 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.93 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 3.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 4,415,640 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,710,589 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 44,675,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,801,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,326 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,597,929 shares during the same period.