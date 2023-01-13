why Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.03

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] gained 2.78% or 0.03 points to close at $1.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2564911 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On January 5, 2023, the Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 10 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 115,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $1.02 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on January 5, 2023. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

It opened the trading session at $1.08, the shares rose to $1.11 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SENS points out that the company has recorded -0.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 2564911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.51.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1171, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3287 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $124 million, or 27.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,324,927, which is approximately 3.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,476,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.95 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.51 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -20.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,311,602 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,953,466 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 96,535,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,800,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,263,720 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,156,172 shares during the same period.