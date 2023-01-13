why Express Inc. [EXPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.79%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Express, Inc. Confirms Full Year 2022 Outlook Is Within Prior Outlook Range in Advance of 2023 ICR Conference.

On track to close deal with WHP Global in January 2023.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), today provided an update on its full year 2022 outlook. The Company now expects the following:.

Over the last 12 months, EXPR stock dropped by -64.78%. The one-year Express Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.64. The average equity rating for EXPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.79 million, with 68.27 million shares outstanding and 65.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, EXPR stock reached a trading volume of 3303171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

EXPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.79. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1529, while it was recorded at 1.0224 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9471 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Express Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Express Inc. [EXPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.97 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,350,795 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,136,121 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,253,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,740,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,425,788 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,904,465 shares during the same period.