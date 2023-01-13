why Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.89

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] slipped around -0.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.73 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Campbell’s® Chunky® Enters the Metaverse with Fortnite Creative and Introduces The Chunky FuelUp Tournament.

The branded experience features football-themed games for players to compete for NFL prizes in a live streamed finale.

The ‘Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL’ is taking soup into the metaverse by launching the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, an immersive experience featuring Fortnite Creative. Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Chunky is merging the game brand with football themed, native Fortnite gameplay. As a brand known to fuel the everyday hustle, the Chunky FuelUp Tournament features three unique challenges to test players’ speed, agility, and accuracy including:.

Campbell Soup Company stock is now -3.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPB Stock saw the intraday high of $55.695 and lowest of $54.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.78, which means current price is +0.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2886329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $51.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPB stock. On August 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 51 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 38.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.14, while it was recorded at 55.86 for the last single week of trading, and 49.73 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.01%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $8,336 million, or 52.90% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,656,041, which is approximately 0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,317,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.05 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $581.18 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,641,334 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 14,340,627 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 124,324,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,306,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,919,583 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,858 shares during the same period.