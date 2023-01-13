Wall Street Analyst Upgrade bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. What else is Wall St. saying

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained 2.82% or 0.22 points to close at $8.01 with a heavy trading volume of 6160705 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that bluebird bio Provides Update on Commercial Launch Progress, Program Milestones and 2023 Financial Outlook Ahead of Company Presentation at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

– First commercially treated ZYNTEGLO patient apheresed in Q4 2022; first revenue anticipated in Q1 2023 -.

– lovo-cel BLA submission on track for Q1 2023; vector and drug product analytical comparability studies complete -.

It opened the trading session at $7.76, the shares rose to $8.2224 and dropped to $7.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLUE points out that the company has recorded 51.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -179.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 6160705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -15322.36 and a Gross Margin at -1000.66. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15364.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.38.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 56.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $527 million, or 81.30% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,720,480, which is approximately 596.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,898,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.26 million in BLUE stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $50.75 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly 7.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 27,168,037 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 16,488,682 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,134,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,791,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,486,526 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,412,077 shares during the same period.