Wall Street Analyst Initiated Momentus Inc. [MNTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Momentus Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTS] gained 25.81% on the last trading session, reaching $1.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Momentus to Deliver FOSSA Systems Next-Generation Satellites to Orbit.

Upcoming mission will mark FOSSA’s second flight with Momentus.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with FOSSA Systems (“FOSSA”), a Spanish company that offers global low-power Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and in-space services through its satellite constellation, to place its latest generation of satellites, FOSSASat FEROX, into low-Earth orbit on two Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle missions starting in 2023.

Momentus Inc. represents 82.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $102.30 million with the latest information. MNTS stock price has been found in the range of $0.91 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 323.20K shares, MNTS reached a trading volume of 13446507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Momentus Inc. [MNTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTS shares is $2.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Momentus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 511.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for MNTS stock

Momentus Inc. [MNTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.09. With this latest performance, MNTS shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Momentus Inc. [MNTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0730, while it was recorded at 0.9389 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9444 for the last 200 days.

Momentus Inc. [MNTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentus Inc. [MNTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29972.42 and a Gross Margin at -190.00. Momentus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36561.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 67.11.

Momentus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Momentus Inc. [MNTS]

There are presently around $45 million, or 46.90% of MNTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTS stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 25,471,648, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,187,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 million in MNTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.05 million in MNTS stock with ownership of nearly 7.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momentus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Momentus Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTS] by around 1,294,965 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,197,297 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 36,798,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,290,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,437 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 148,042 shares during the same period.