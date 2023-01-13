Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] jumped around 2.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.70 at the close of the session, up 12.86%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for KPI-012 for the Treatment of PCED.

— On-track to initiate Phase 2b trial in 1Q 2023; Topline data expected in 1Q 2024 — — Received remaining $25 million investment under previously announced private placement financing –.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -37.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KALA Stock saw the intraday high of $25.90 and lowest of $18.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.00, which means current price is +28.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 3224792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALA shares is $45.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90.

How has KALA stock performed recently?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.37. With this latest performance, KALA shares gained by 391.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 25.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -973.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1268.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Insider trade positions for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

There are presently around $5 million, or 15.90% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 90,500, which is approximately 28906.41% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in KALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.37 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly -0.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 96,253 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 38,329 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 78,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,536 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 15,665 shares during the same period.