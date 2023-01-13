Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] Revenue clocked in at $47.90 million, down -16.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ: UPC] price plunged by -15.38 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Inclusion of Six Products into the First Edition of Catalogue of Medicine for Patients Infected with COVID-19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Catalogue supplements the list of recommended medicine in the Ninth Edition of the National Diagnosis and Treatment Plan. The Catalogue recommends 67 types of traditional Chinese medicine products for six different types of medical symptoms, such as fever and sore throat, and recommends 41 varieties of western medicine products for four types of clinical symptoms, such as cough and expectoration. In addition to hospitals, patients can also purchase medicines included in the Catalogue from channels such as retail pharmacies and e-commerce platforms according to their own needs.

A sum of 3093832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 150.04K shares. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares reached a high of $1.6899 and dropped to a low of $1.201 until finishing in the latest session at $1.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

UPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.67. With this latest performance, UPC shares dropped by -24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4892, while it was recorded at 1.4911 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0068 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +52.38. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.88.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of UPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,910, which is approximately 6.774% of the company’s market cap and around 57.38% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in UPC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in UPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ:UPC] by around 10,404 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 255,831 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 222,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,014 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 255,831 shares during the same period.