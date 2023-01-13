Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] gain 9.47% so far this year. What now?

Tricon Residential Inc. [NYSE: TCN] traded at a low on 01/12/23, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.44. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Strong SFR Fundamentals Drive Tricon’s Q3 2022 Results.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3359543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tricon Residential Inc. stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for TCN stock reached $3.04 billion, with 274.71 million shares outstanding and 266.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TCN reached a trading volume of 3359543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $10.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Tricon Residential Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TCN stock performed recently?

Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tricon Residential Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]

There are presently around $1,330 million, or 70.06% of TCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 32,460,262, which is approximately 69.691% of the company’s market cap and around 2.84% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 14,154,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.46 million in TCN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $110.38 million in TCN stock with ownership of nearly -2.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Tricon Residential Inc. [NYSE:TCN] by around 38,036,235 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 25,155,996 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 94,379,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,571,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,024,069 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 17,226,464 shares during the same period.