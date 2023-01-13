The Southern Company [SO] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $76

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] slipped around -1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.34 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Mississippi Power, Forrest County Agricultural High School Celebrate State’s First Electric School Bus in Operation.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Representatives from Mississippi Power and Forrest County Agricultural High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the first electric school bus in the state of Mississippi began operating in Brooklyn.

The full-size, Thomas C-2 Jouley all-electric bus replaces a diesel bus and will transport students within a 138-mile range on a single charge.

The Southern Company stock is now -1.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SO Stock saw the intraday high of $71.53 and lowest of $70.2725 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.57, which means current price is +0.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 5080511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SO stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SO shares from 76 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.25, while it was recorded at 71.23 for the last single week of trading, and 72.00 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.68%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $47,763 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.58 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

812 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,823,298 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 36,104,216 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 614,095,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,023,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,098,937 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,944,575 shares during the same period.