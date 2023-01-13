The AES Corporation [AES] Is Currently -0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $27.69 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Air Products to Hold Investor Teleconference on Plans with AES for Mega-scale Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Texas.

Teleconference at 9:30 a.m. USET on December 8. See details below.

Today, Air Products (NYSE: APD) and The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) announced plans to invest approximately $4 billion to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas.

The AES Corporation represents 711.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.10 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $27.50 to $27.8986.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6403394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.91, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.31 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $17,733 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,350,996, which is approximately -1.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 67,968,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 5.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 44,277,069 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 40,543,903 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 555,584,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,405,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,529,671 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,668,694 shares during the same period.