TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] moved down -3.27: Why It’s Important

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.11%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that TEGNA and KARE Congratulate Boyd Huppert on Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and KARE 11 today congratulate Boyd Huppert on his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) as part of their 2023 First Amendment Awards. These annual awards recognize select journalists “who stood for the values of the First Amendment.”.

Over the last 12 months, TGNA stock rose by 12.50%. The one-year TEGNA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 223.97 million shares outstanding and 221.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TGNA stock reached a trading volume of 3854574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

TGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.05, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 21.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TEGNA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

TGNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,026 million, or 91.00% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,749,067, which is approximately -1.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,886,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.57 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $216.83 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 11,401,724 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 15,053,019 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 170,621,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,076,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,454 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,372,762 shares during the same period.