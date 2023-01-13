Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Is Currently 7.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] traded at a high on 01/12/23, posting a 7.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.83. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Rocket Lab Sets New Date for First Electron Launch From U.S. Soil.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”), a leading launch and space systems company, has today announced the launch window for its first Electron mission from U.S. soil is scheduled to open on January 23, 2023 with back-up dates extending through early February. The daily launch opportunity runs from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm EST (23:00 – 1:00 UTC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005317/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3211374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.02%.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.25 billion, with 469.77 million shares outstanding and 372.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3211374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 65,165,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.75 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $103.98 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 15,959,745 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 24,268,226 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 229,898,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,126,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,115,798 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 9,313,093 shares during the same period.