Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, up 34.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] jumped around 3.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.10 at the close of the session, up 20.72%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Relay Therapeutics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 34.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $20.25 and lowest of $16.345 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.36, which means current price is +35.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, RLAY reached a trading volume of 2793663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1408.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84.

How has RLAY stock performed recently?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.59. With this latest performance, RLAY shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 16.82 for the last single week of trading, and 20.81 for the last 200 days.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Insider trade positions for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]

There are presently around $2,447 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,958,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.36 million in RLAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $168.03 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly 17.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 9,894,079 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,328,376 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 104,539,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,761,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,991,583 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 531,708 shares during the same period.