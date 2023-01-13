Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Stock trading around $17.44 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

A sum of 2540547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $17.86 and dropped to a low of $16.87 until finishing in the latest session at $17.44.

The one-year PTEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.66. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $23.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PTEN stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 21 to 22.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,716 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,347,866, which is approximately 3.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,644,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.23 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $242.3 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 17,925,406 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,009,607 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 167,131,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,066,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,805,663 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,692,848 shares during the same period.