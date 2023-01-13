On Holding AG [ONON] Is Currently -1.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $20.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

The Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 09:30 am US Eastern Time (03:30 pm CET on January 10, 2023). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and under the following Link.

On Holding AG represents 317.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. ONON stock price has been found in the range of $19.95 to $20.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 3297085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $26.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.25. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.91, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $2,181 million, or 39.60% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,996,653, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 37.39% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,084,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.59 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $169.13 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 18.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 26,185,116 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 24,975,398 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 56,158,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,318,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,351,134 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,778,080 shares during the same period.