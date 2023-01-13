Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] is 4.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] jumped around 2.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.26 at the close of the session, up 2.93%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1 Billion of 2-Year and 3-Year Senior Notes.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900 percent senior notes due November 7, 2024 and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950 percent senior notes due November 7, 2025 (together, the “senior notes”). The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien’s existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC.

Nutrien Ltd. stock is now 4.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTR Stock saw the intraday high of $76.5445 and lowest of $73.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.25, which means current price is +7.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 2606350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $101.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $115 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.59, while it was recorded at 75.77 for the last single week of trading, and 87.03 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.24%.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $25,656 million, or 71.33% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 25,385,017, which is approximately -7.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,442,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in NTR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.54 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 43.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 24,867,582 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 31,121,322 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 280,434,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,423,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,643 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,192,807 shares during the same period.