Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Stock trading around $62.99 per share: What’s Next?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $63.25 during the day while it closed the day at $62.99. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Preparing for the Future: Building Climate Resilience for Your Business.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

By Ekaterina Hardin and Lia Brussock

What is Climate Resilience? Climate resilience is the ability to anticipate, prepare for, and withstand hazardous events, shifting consumer trends and behaviors, or business disturbances related to climate change.

Nasdaq Inc. stock has also gained 4.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NDAQ stock has inclined by 9.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.09% and gained 2.67% year-on date.

The market cap for NDAQ stock reached $30.24 billion, with 491.23 million shares outstanding and 340.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 2557932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $67.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $66 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $58, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on NDAQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.80, while it was recorded at 62.56 for the last single week of trading, and 58.23 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.23.

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 6.37%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,862 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,732,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.31 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 16,519,054 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 17,774,155 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 328,654,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,947,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,809,256 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,777,946 shares during the same period.