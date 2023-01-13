Morgan Stanley lifts Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] gained 1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $17.20 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Philips provides update on completed set of test results for first-generation DreamStation sleep therapy devices.

December 21, 2022.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today provides an update on the comprehensive test and research program of its subsidiary Philips Respironics, following the voluntary recall notification/field safety notice* to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. represents 885.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.00 billion with the latest information. PHG stock price has been found in the range of $16.845 to $17.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 3163322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for PHG stock

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, PHG shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.51, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

132 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 11,075,552 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 46,129,885 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 34,380,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,586,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,232,461 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 774,162 shares during the same period.