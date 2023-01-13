Market cap of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] reaches 828.29M – now what?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] price surged by 5.91 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on January 12, 2023 that W&T Offshore Prices $275 Million Senior Second Lien Notes Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem all of the Company’s 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Second Lien Notes”). On January 9, 2023, the Company delivered a conditional redemption notice with respect to $552.5 million in principal amount of the Existing Second Lien Notes. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Second Lien Notes, and it does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Existing Second Lien Notes.

A sum of 3823483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. W&T Offshore Inc. shares reached a high of $6.095 and dropped to a low of $5.58 until finishing in the latest session at $5.91.

The one-year WTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.79. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $439 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,046,085, which is approximately 2.081% of the company’s market cap and around 34.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,757,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.76 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.43 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -21.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,597,760 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,778,367 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 52,825,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,202,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,196,760 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,888 shares during the same period.