Market cap of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB] reaches 696.29M – now what?

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [NYSE: WPCB] gained 0.20% or 0.02 points to close at $10.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3505685 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.13, the shares rose to $10.15 and dropped to $10.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPCB points out that the company has recorded 3.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -4.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 115.90K shares, WPCB reached to a volume of 3505685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for WPCB stock

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, WPCB shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.26 for Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [WPCB]

30 institutional holders increased their position in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B [NYSE:WPCB] by around 8,610,592 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,983,338 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,328,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,922,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPCB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,408,607 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,602,436 shares during the same period.