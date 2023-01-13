Market cap of Trimble Inc. [TRMB] reaches 12.99B – now what?

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.02%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that The University of British Columbia Establishes Trimble Technology Lab Serving the Faculty of Forestry.

Building on a commitment to cultivate a highly-trained workforce that will drive the innovative solutions of tomorrow, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia (UBC) are collaborating to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at UBC’s Forest Sciences Centre.

As with many industries, the forestry profession is undergoing digital transformation to improve productivity and drive sustainability. Research and teaching at UBC Forestry is offering students new opportunities to learn and gain skills using industry-focused software and hardware technologies. With an in-kind gift from Trimble, the lab at UBC will be the first forestry-focused lab for Trimble and the first lab of this type in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, TRMB stock dropped by -31.89%. The one-year Trimble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.1. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.99 billion, with 247.50 million shares outstanding and 245.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, TRMB stock reached a trading volume of 2822623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc. [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TRMB shares from 70 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 33.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, TRMB shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.97, while it was recorded at 52.73 for the last single week of trading, and 61.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc. [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.51. Trimble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TRMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,936 million, or 95.70% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,835,451, which is approximately 0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,378,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $857.1 million in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trimble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 8,803,734 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 10,627,087 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 201,034,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,465,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,826 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 587,167 shares during the same period.