Market cap of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] reaches 134.00M – now what?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.87%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that HYCROFT CONTINUES DRILLING HIGHER GRADES.

Over the last 12 months, HYMC stock rose by 40.31%. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.00 million, with 199.21 million shares outstanding and 155.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, HYMC stock reached a trading volume of 2574572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.87. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6396, while it was recorded at 0.6366 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0055 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,455,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.79 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.7 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -4.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,918,065 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,447,761 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 49,451,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,817,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,168 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 903,068 shares during the same period.