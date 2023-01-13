Market cap of Eventbrite Inc. [EB] reaches 790.43M – now what?

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] price surged by 9.62 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Eventbrite Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revenue of $67.5 million, up 26% from the third quarter of 2021.

Paid ticket volume of 22 million grew 15% year-over-year alongside growth in paid creators and paid events.

A sum of 2980704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 866.26K shares. Eventbrite Inc. shares reached a high of $7.57 and dropped to a low of $6.79 until finishing in the latest session at $7.52.

The one-year EB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.8. The average equity rating for EB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eventbrite Inc. [EB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EB in the course of the last twelve months was 94.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EB Stock Performance Analysis:

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.87. With this latest performance, EB shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eventbrite Inc. Fundamentals:

Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $674 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 8,010,707, which is approximately 9.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,689,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.83 million in EB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $57.61 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly 271.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 18,158,046 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 16,658,781 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 54,808,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,625,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,596 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,279 shares during the same period.