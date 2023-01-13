Market Analysts see The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] loss -2.64% on the last trading session, reaching $22.86 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Circular Fashion Meets Sustainable Building Products: The AZEK® Company and thredUP Announce Plastic Recycling Partnership.

AZEK to collect thredUP’s post-consumer plastic Clean Out Bags, process and turn them into new long-lived TimberTech® composite decking, advancing both companies’ ESG and recycling goals.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, are proud to announce a new recycling partnership to responsibly transform plastic waste into long-lasting, low-maintenance outdoor living products.

The AZEK Company Inc. represents 151.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.39 billion with the latest information. AZEK stock price has been found in the range of $22.71 to $23.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 3947859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $18, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $3,427 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.53 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.32 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -6.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 19,983,337 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 22,040,956 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 107,884,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,909,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,629,169 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,671,266 shares during the same period.