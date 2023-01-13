Market Analysts see Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] jumped around 0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.46 at the close of the session, up 4.02%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock is now 1.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.465 and lowest of $20.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.35, which means current price is +8.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 2968245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KRG stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KRG shares from 27 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has KRG stock performed recently?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58.

Insider trade positions for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $4,629 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,084,123, which is approximately -0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,659,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.5 million in KRG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $423.84 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly 10.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 17,610,058 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,022,848 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 188,055,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,688,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,640,661 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,468,939 shares during the same period.