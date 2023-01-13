Market Analysts see Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] traded at a low on 01/12/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.37. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Hayward Industries Announces Successful Incremental Senior Secured Term Loan.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Hayward Industries, Inc. has successfully secured commitments for an incremental senior secured term loan (“Incremental Term Loan B”) in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million. Proceeds will be used to repay ABL revolver borrowings, fund cash to the balance sheet, and pay related fees and expenses.

The Incremental Term Loan B will be issued with an original issue discount of 4.00% and will bear interest at a floating rate of Term SOFR (with a 0.50% floor) plus 3.25% per annum. The Incremental Term Loan B will mature in May 2028.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2944486 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for HAYW stock reached $2.55 billion, with 212.91 million shares outstanding and 209.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 2944486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $11.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on HAYW stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 18 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.86. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 33.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.84 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAYW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hayward Holdings Inc. go to -3.16%.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $1,946 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 47,081,209, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 25,728,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.26 million in HAYW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $122.52 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 158.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 16,797,607 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 19,007,455 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 121,537,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,342,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,393,848 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,501,862 shares during the same period.