Market Analysts see Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Flora Growth Receives Additional 180 Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it received an extension of 180 calendar days from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Bid Price Requirement”), following the expiration of the initial 180 calendar days period to regain compliance on January 4, 2023. The Nasdaq determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the Bid Price Requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

As a result of the extension, the Company now has until July 3, 2023, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before July 3, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that it has achieved compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split to regain compliance, it must complete the reverse stock split no later than ten business days prior to the expiration of the additional 180 calendar day period in order to timely regain compliance.

A sum of 3011494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 666.47K shares. Flora Growth Corp. shares reached a high of $0.22 and dropped to a low of $0.1995 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year FLGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.34. The average equity rating for FLGC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGC shares is $2.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Flora Growth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

FLGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.48. With this latest performance, FLGC shares dropped by -32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3801, while it was recorded at 0.2269 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8242 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flora Growth Corp. Fundamentals:

Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,296,758, which is approximately 63.282% of the company’s market cap and around 9.61% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 825,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in FLGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly 344.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flora Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 1,419,287 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,379,532 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,582,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,381,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,774 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 714,861 shares during the same period.