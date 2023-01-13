Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Revenue clocked in at $174.38 billion, up 3.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price surged by 2.90 percent to reach at $3.41. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Grants Rev Up Commercial Driver Training at North Dakota Tribal Colleges.

Two tribally affiliated colleges in North Dakota will soon re-start training programs that provide access to high-demand careers in commercial trucking.

Grants from Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and its midstream component, MPLX, will allow Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College and United Tribes Technical College to reinstate their commercial driver’s license (CDL) programs in 2023.

A sum of 3090066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.68M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $121.83 and dropped to a low of $118.45 until finishing in the latest session at $121.01.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.17. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $134.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.49, while it was recorded at 117.54 for the last single week of trading, and 100.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,816 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.17 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

552 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 15,018,896 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 45,717,562 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 301,345,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,081,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,892,839 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,900 shares during the same period.