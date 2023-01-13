Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] Revenue clocked in at $5.17 billion, down -8.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] loss -16.86% or -11.49 points to close at $56.66 with a heavy trading volume of 5045077 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Logitech Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Company Reduces Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results ranges for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended on December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $56.44, the shares rose to $57.87 and dropped to $55.5112, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOGI points out that the company has recorded 8.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 643.87K shares, LOGI reached to a volume of 5045077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGI shares is $61.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Logitech International S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on LOGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for LOGI stock

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.54. With this latest performance, LOGI shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.78, while it was recorded at 64.84 for the last single week of trading, and 56.87 for the last 200 days.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +39.23. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 32.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.75. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $72,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to 0.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

There are presently around $3,368 million, or 32.50% of LOGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 6,566,177, which is approximately -4.513% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,313,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.07 million in LOGI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $295.25 million in LOGI stock with ownership of nearly -0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Logitech International S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ:LOGI] by around 7,576,205 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 4,992,421 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 46,870,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,439,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,506 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,002,962 shares during the same period.