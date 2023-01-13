LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is 8.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] traded at a high on 01/12/23, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.00. The company report on January 10, 2023 that LKQ Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3817827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LKQ Corporation stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for LKQ stock reached $15.11 billion, with 273.80 million shares outstanding and 265.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 3817827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, LKQ shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.93, while it was recorded at 56.51 for the last single week of trading, and 51.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +38.68. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73.

LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

There are presently around $14,622 million, or 97.83% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,043,132, which is approximately 6.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,106,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $844.56 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LKQ Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 8,687,801 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 14,989,380 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 228,426,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,103,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,249,022 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,711,403 shares during the same period.