LianBio [LIAN] moved down -7.39: Why It’s Important

LianBio [NASDAQ: LIAN] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 01/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.00, while the highest price level was $2.603. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Pfizer Opts In to LianBio Rights to Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Candidate Sisunatovir in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.

Pfizer will now lead all development and commercialization activities in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.

LianBio will receive a $20 million upfront payment, to be released from previously restricted cash paid by Pfizer to LianBio in 2020 under the companies’ existing strategic collaboration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.12 percent and weekly performance of 19.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.49K shares, LIAN reached to a volume of 2821229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LianBio [LIAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIAN shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LianBio is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

LIAN stock trade performance evaluation

LianBio [LIAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.60. With this latest performance, LIAN shares gained by 64.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for LianBio [LIAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

LianBio [LIAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LianBio’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LianBio [LIAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LianBio go to 20.60%.

LianBio [LIAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 78.10% of LIAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIAN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 57,558,451, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 5,378,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 million in LIAN stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $8.48 million in LIAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LianBio stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in LianBio [NASDAQ:LIAN] by around 3,076,403 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 5,650,482 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 75,311,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,038,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,227 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,493,705 shares during the same period.