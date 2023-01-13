KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $74.75 on 01/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.07, while the highest price level was $75.38. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Reflecting on COP27 and Rallying for SBTi.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Despite two weeks of COP27 climate talks, few commitments were made by world leaders to put us on a path to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. It’s never been more important for companies across the globe to step up and set science-based GHG targets.

Urgency. Alarm. Passion. Hope. COP27 gave a stage to all sorts of emotions about our collective imperative: we must reduce GHG emissions faster – across all industries – despite unprecedented economic and societal uncertainties. A key takeaway from COP27? Urgency. For those of us in the building industry, it means a steadfast urgency to accelerate our commitment to drive the total carbon of buildings to zero.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.92 percent and weekly performance of 5.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, DD reached to a volume of 2602568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $79.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 96 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 63.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.33 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.98, while it was recorded at 73.90 for the last single week of trading, and 62.49 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,007 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,974,845, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,622,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.82 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 22,187,561 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 23,380,165 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 315,723,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,290,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,930,955 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,835 shares during the same period.