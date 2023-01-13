Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain 6.84% so far this year. What now?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 1.17% or 0.79 points to close at $68.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3177821 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Johnson Controls Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast:.

What: Johnson Controls First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

It opened the trading session at $68.01, the shares rose to $68.529 and dropped to $67.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded 47.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 3177821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $70.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 95.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.28, while it was recorded at 67.44 for the last single week of trading, and 57.17 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $41,942 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.09 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 33,547,848 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 29,047,359 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 550,777,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,372,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,436,818 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,259 shares during the same period.