Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Revenue clocked in at $543.00 million, up 5.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] price surged by 2.00 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced its inaugural Sustainability report. This report is an opportunity to share our sustainability progress and vision for the future as we continue to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives into our strategy. For the full report. please visit https://investors.irtliving.com/sustainability/.

IRT is guided by its core Values which are integrated into each of the four pillars of our sustainability approach:.

A sum of 3610359 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $17.83 and dropped to a low of $17.31 until finishing in the latest session at $17.81.

The one-year IRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.9. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 121.65.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to -3.11%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,260 million, or 82.80% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,358,200, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,021,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.68 million in IRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $228.9 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 17,719,832 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 18,584,399 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 146,722,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,027,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,911 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,847,466 shares during the same period.