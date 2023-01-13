Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Revenue clocked in at $5.43 billion, up 3.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] closed the trading session at $40.67 on 01/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.39, while the highest price level was $41.02. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2023 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.20 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 2736312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $42.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 48.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.12, while it was recorded at 40.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.47 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.40%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,427 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,896,484, which is approximately 1.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,279,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.47 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -11.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 30,592,976 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 28,612,208 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 320,116,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,321,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,583,167 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 799,927 shares during the same period.