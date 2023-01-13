Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Stock trading around $113.21 per share: What’s Next?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $113.21 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Rule 2.12 Announcement – Horizon Therapeutics plc.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), Horizon confirms that, as of the close of business on January 11, 2023, Horizon’s issued ordinary share capital is comprised of 228,768,464 ordinary shares, nominal value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”) and 40,000 deferred ordinary shares of €1.00 each. The Company has 384,366 Ordinary Shares which are held as treasury shares. The Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HZNP”. The International Securities Identification Number for these securities is IE00BQPVQZ61.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company represents 230.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.75 billion with the latest information. HZNP stock price has been found in the range of $113.06 to $113.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 2626682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $116.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for HZNP stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.40 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.80, while it was recorded at 113.10 for the last single week of trading, and 83.99 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $23,443 million, or 95.80% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,276,662, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,619,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $976.17 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 12.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 41,738,039 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 40,768,121 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 124,567,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,073,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,504,059 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 13,226,877 shares during the same period.